PM Al-Kadhimi, PM Barzani to prioritize “the citizen’s interest” by providing their rights

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-03T11:25:11+0000

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met in Erbil with the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani. During the meeting, they discussed Baghdad-Erbil relations, the problems of the citizens in Kurdistan, and other issues of common interests. Both sides agreed to prioritize “the citizen’s interest” by providing them with their rights and constitutional entitlements regarding services, health care, education, and others. The two PMs emphasized the necessity of continuing meetings and dialogues to find solutions within the framework of the constitution and overcome the outstanding problems between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government.

related

PM Barzani: violations to Iraq's sovereignty must stop

Date: 2022-03-14 13:17:53

Kurdistan’s PM meets with Al-Kadhimi in Baghdad

Date: 2022-07-23 15:29:26

Kurdistan's PM: the Iraqi and Iranian people should know that this location is not a military site

Date: 2022-03-14 14:52:48

PM Barzani congratulates al-Kadhimi for the success of the elections

Date: 2021-10-10 16:59:03

Protestors threaten to overthrow Al-kadhimi's government

Date: 2020-09-14 20:38:29

Ismail Haniyeh: Iraq is a protective umbrella for Palestine

Date: 2021-11-13 14:31:33

FSC's decision is unconstitutional, Kurdish official says

Date: 2022-02-16 11:05:31

Al-Kadhimi warns of bids to disrupt the democratic process in Iraq

Date: 2022-02-05 09:36:26