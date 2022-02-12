Report

PKK supporters protest the removal of Ocalan poster in Sinjar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-12T16:24:09+0000
PKK supporters protest the removal of Ocalan poster in Sinjar

Shafaq News/ Dozens of Yazidi Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) proponents on Saturday took the streets of the contested district of Sinjar to protest the removal of the PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan poster from a main road downtown the city.

"We will not allow pictures of terrorists to be raised in the district," Major General Atheer al-Rubaie, commander of the 20th division of the Iraqi army, said in footage shared by social media users earlier today.

"Only the Iraqi national flag can fly in the sky of Sinjar," he said, warning the PKK supporters of "severe punishment" if they remove the Iraqi flag.

