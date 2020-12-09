PKK still located in Sinjar, official said

Shafaq News / The mayor of Sinjar district, Mahma Khalil, said on Wednesday that Sinjar agreement will not be implemented unless the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) is removed from all Sinjar borders and its suburbs.

Khalil told Shafaq News Agency, “PKK did not withdraw from the district, it is still delaying the implementation of the agreement.”

Last October, The Iraqi government announced that Baghdad had reached a “historic deal” with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar.

The deal paves the way for the reconstruction of the city and the full return of its people in coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Sinjar falls within an area disputed between the central government in Baghdad and the KRG, based in Erbil, according to Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution.