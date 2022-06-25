PKK’s YBŞ kidnaps a Yezidi man in Sinjar

Shafaq News/ Sinjar Resistance Units (YBŞ), affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), kidnapped a Yezidi man in the Khana Sour complex in the Sinjar district.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "The young man, 25, is Tahseen Saleh Qaso; he was kidnapped in an area controlled by the YBŞ on Friday morning."

The source added, "His father, who accompanied him, visited the PKK headquarters demanding the release of his son, who was still kidnapped about 24 hours ago, but to no avail."

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.

It is worth noting that in 2020, The Iraqi government had reached a deal with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar.

The deal ends the authority of intruding groups. It also ordered all armed factions to be deported outside the borders of Sinjar, including PKK.

Yet, Sinjar Protection Forces are still deployed in the District.