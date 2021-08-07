Report

PKK may be involved in the abduction of citizens in Makhmour, sources hint

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-07T11:03:54+0000
Shafaq News/ Security authorities launched an investigation into the abduction incident that took place earlier today, Saturday, in the southeast of Mosul, sources revealed.

The sources told Shafaq News Agency, "the citizens abducted in Makhmour are nearly ten, five of whom successfully escaped."

"The Peshmerga is interrogating the five escapees, while the fate of the rest remains unknown."

The sources did not rule out the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) from the list of suspects, "Investigations are underway to identify the perpetrators, whether the PKK or ISIS."

Earlier this morning, a source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of ISIS operatives posing as official security forces on duty set up a checkpoint near the village of Kindar on the road between Makhmour and Erbil.

The members of the terrorist organization abducted two persons and opened fire on a vehicle, injuring three others on board, according to the source.

The source said that the injured persons were transferred to a healthcare facility in Erbil without providing further details about the incident.

