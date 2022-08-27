Report

PKK kidnapped a man in Sinjar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-27T13:45:11+0000
PKK kidnapped a man in Sinjar

Shafaq News / On Saturday, a security source reported that PKK members kidnapped a young man involved in returning workers to Syria.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "elements of the Kurdistan Workers' Party kidnapped a man from the village of Bir Qasim in Sinjar district for smuggling Syrians who worked in digging tunnels for PKK and wanted to return home."

The source revealed that PKK agreed with Syrian contractors to dig tunnels so that they would transfer workers from Syria to the Sinjar mountains. Still, the Iraqi forces tightened the security at the borders, making the work more difficult.

Many Syrian workers left work and returned to Syria for fear of being stuck inside Iraqi territory.

The source indicated that the security measures on the borders were necessary to stifle PKK, but some gaps in the rugged places still existed.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.

