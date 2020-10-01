Oxfam distributes 938 health kits in Al-Miqdadiya

Shafaq News / A local official in Diyala announced today, Thursday, the distribution of 938 health kits by Oxfam International to help confront the COVID-19 pandemic.

Al-Miqdadiya commissioner, Hatim Abd Jawad al-Tamimi, told Shafaq News agency that Oxfam distributed 438 health kits to families returning from displacement, north of Al-Miqdadiyah.

"The international organization also distributed 500 baskets containing sterilization materials, masks and other medical supplies in separate areas of the district", He added.

Al-Tamimi stressed that, "international organizations, through simple and medium projects, sent messages of reassurance to the displaced families to return to their original areas of residence".

tens of international organizations have been present in Diyala since the fall of the previous regime, carrying out simple relief missions and limited projects in affected areas.



