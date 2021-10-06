Over six million pilgrims commemorated Prophet Mohammad's death in Najaf

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-06T17:31:20+0000

Shafaq News/ More than six million pilgrims flocked into Najaf on the anniversary of the prophet Mohammad death, an official in the Imam Ali Shrine said on Wednesday. Media official of Imam Ali Shrine, Faiq al-Shammari, said that some pilgrims walked to Najaf from nearby governorates amid tight security control on the roads leading to the holy city. "More than 40,000 meals were offered by the Shrine's administration daily," he added, "other departments participated in organizing the event. The Husayni caravans also provided many facilities to the pilgrims."

