Over 800 tons of materials used in oil well drilling in Wasit's Ahdeb oil field

Shafaq News / The Federal Integrity Commission has successfully seized approximately 800 tons of materials used in oil well drilling in the Ahdeb field located in the province of Wasit.

The Commission's investigative department reported that, in accordance with a judicial memorandum, the Commission's investigation office in Wasit formed a team to gather information regarding the stockpiling of expired drilling materials in the warehouses belonging to a subsidiary company of the Ahdeb oil field.

Furthermore, the department stated that the team, upon arriving at the warehouses of Al Wahat Oil Company, a subsidiary of the Ahdeb field, was able to seize chemical substances that were found to be expired and unused despite being purchased in previous periods. These substances included 25 tons of a descaling agent, 17 tons of Mdea, 173 tons of walnut shells, 507 tons of Pam, 44 tons of Lcm, and 15 tons of replacement agent.

The department also highlighted that the operation resulted in the seizure of purchase orders and contracts pertaining to these materials, which amounted to a value of $1,734,300 (equivalent to approximately IQD 2,000,289,000 at the current exchange rate). The expired materials were placed under the custody of the storage officer in the Contracts Department within the Ahdeb oil field.

The department further emphasized that a detailed report regarding the operation has been prepared, along with the confiscated evidence, to be presented to the specialized investigating judge at the integrity court in Wasit.