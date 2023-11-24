Over 7,000 families displaced across three Iraqi provinces

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Migration revealed on Friday the displacement of over 7,000 families from the provinces of Basra, Dhi Qar, and Maysan to other areas due to the repercussions of climate change and the scarcity of water resources. It clarified the nature of the assistance provided to them, highlighting the withdrawal of students from rural schools due to displacement and the lack of specialized teaching staff for certain classes.

Ali Abbas Jihakir, the ministry's spokesperson, informed Shafaq News Agency, "Iraq is among the countries affected by desertification, coupled with the scarcity of water resources from neighboring countries of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers. The southern regions and some areas of the Middle Euphrates were most affected."

Jihakir explained, "Desertification led to the displacement of numerous families that relied on agriculture and grazing. More than 7,000 families from Basra, Dhi Qar, and Maysan have been recorded in the database. These families were forced to move to areas close to cities."

Furthermore, he emphasized that "the Ministry of Migration intervened to assist these families and provide services until the crisis subsides. Aid included sending food, health supplies, blankets, freezers, and other essentials, alongside supporting schools in rural centers, which experienced an influx of displaced children."

He continued, "In rural areas, scattered villages and dwellings witnessed population displacement due to drought, with their inhabitants moving to the rural center due to water channels. Consequently, there was a surge in student numbers in these center's schools. The ministry supplied these schools with a substantial quantity of school trips and water tanks."

He pointed out that "this displacement led to some students leaving their seats, and some schools had to suspend classes due to the shortage or absence of staff, especially in sixth-grade primary and third-grade intermediate classes."