Over 400 Arrest Warrants Issued for Suspects in the Speicher Massacre

Shafaq News/ Mo'een al-Kadhimi, the head of the Speicher Massacre Memorial Committee, on Saturday said that more than 400 arrest warrants have been issued for suspects involved in the execution of the massacre, who are currently evading justice.

In a speech he delivered at a memorial event on the ninth anniversary of the Speicher Massacre, al-Kadhimi said, "We are working diligently to search for the 500 missing persons through the Martyrs' Foundation/Mass Graves Department."

He added, "We are working to expedite DNA testing for 140 remains currently at the forensic department. The Ministry of Health must hasten this process and end the suffering of the martyrs' families."

The committee chair recommended that local governments support the families of the martyrs and offer then compensations, whether in land allotments or other means. He called for establishing a museum at the crime's site in collaboration with the local government in Saladin.

Al-Kadhimi added that there are 20 mass graves scattered across the area, which must be preserved and visited by people from inside and outside Iraq. These graves still hold the remains of the massacre victims.

The committee chair also called on the tribes of Salah ad Din to publicly denounce this crime. He insisted on the need for regular public reaffirmation of their stance.

Al-Kadhimi noted that more than 400 arrest warrants have been issued, with 140 of the individuals already apprehended. Retributive justice has been carried out in three batches, and they are awaiting the execution of fair judgments on the remaining criminals. He stressed the need to avoid delaying the matter.

In June 2014, ISIS executed approximately 2,000 people, primarily students at the College of Aviation and security personnel within the well-known military base, "Speicher," in Salah ad Din Governorate when they took control of the area. ISIS claimed responsibility for the incident, releasing images and videos of the besieged soldiers at the military base before shooting them at close range.