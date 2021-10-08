Over 36% of ballots cast in early voting for Iraqi elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-08T14:04:11+0000

Shafaq News / The Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq (IHEC) announced the percentage of ballots cast in the special elections on Friday. The deputy spokesperson of the Commission, Nibras Abu Souda, told Shafaq News Agency, "until 1200 p.m, 36% of people voted. the governorate with the highest turnout is Babel (48%,) followed by Dhi Qar governorate and Maysan with 45% in each." In addition, the Director of the Office of the Electoral Commission in Basra Governorate, Haider Al-Silawi, confirmed that the elections are taking place smoothly. Al-Silawi told Shafaq News Agency, "There are no breaches in the voting devices, and the number of participants reached 55 thousand." In the same context, the Director of the Office of the Electoral Commission in Wasit Governorate, Haider Jaber, told Shafaq News Agency that there are "no problems in the voting devices." In Wasit, 37% out of 22 thousand members have voted today. In Karbala, the participation rate was 41%. For his part, the Director of the Office of the Electoral Commission in Al-Anbar Governorate, Nusrat Ayad, confirmed today, Friday, that "the percentage of voting reached 33%, until noon." On Friday, the special voting process began in Iraq, in which 1,196,453 voters, including members of the army and security forces, the displaced, and prison inmates, will cast their votes two days before the start of the general voting process.

