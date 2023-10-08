Over 300 radio, TV channels, and Media Institutions in Iraq: official statistics

Shafaq News / In an address at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy (GCSP) conference in Switzerland, Ali Al-Mouayed, the head of the Media and Communications Authority, shed light on Iraq's remarkable media transformation since the fall of Saddam Hussein's regime in the spring of 2003.

He revealed that more than 300 radio stations, television networks, and media offices have been operating in Iraq under the auspices of US forces and their allies.

Al-Mouayed eloquently outlined the evolution of media freedoms following the downfall of the dictatorial regime in 2003. He underscored the significant increase in the number of media entities, which now stands at over 300, encompassing radio stations, television networks, and media offices.

The head of the Media and Communications Authority highlighted crucial agreements and understandings reached with state institutions to fortify media freedom within the nation. He emphasized the substantial cooperation from the Supreme Judicial Council, led by President Dr. Faiq Zaidan, which issued several directives ensuring secure environments for journalists to work freely, in accordance with the Iraqi Constitution.

Additionally, he provided insights into the pivotal role played by Iraqi media outlets in enhancing civic participation, upholding integrity, state sovereignty, and the rule of law. He elaborated on coordinated initiatives undertaken by the Media and Communications Authority, bridging media entities and official institutions.