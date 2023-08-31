Over 2.3 million visitors arrive in Iraq for Arbaeen Pilgrimage

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday that the number of visitors arriving in the country to participate in the Arbaeen pilgrimage surpassed two million. These visitors entered through eight ports and three airports to partake in one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

The Arbaeen Pilgrimage, dedicated to Imam Hussein, the third Imam of Shia and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, is a significant event for Shiite Muslims and is considered the second-largest gathering globally after the Hindu pilgrimage, Kumbh Mela.

The Interior Ministry stated that the Supreme Security Committee, headed by Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shummari, is actively ensuring the security of the Arbaeen visit. Security forces have been deployed along the routes leading to Karbala, and various intelligence, safety, and service efforts have been mobilized.

The committee has initiated measures to facilitate the entry process for visitors through all ports of the country, with the total number of arrivals since the start of the ceremony reaching 2,329,400.

Pilgrims from within Iraq and beyond its borders are converging towards the Karbala Governorate to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein. The commemoration, scheduled for September 5th, is marked by a profound devotion and spirituality among Shiite Muslims. Imam Hussein's sacrifice in 61 AH (680 AD) is remembered during this solemn event, as he faced tragic circumstances at the hands of forces led by the Umayyad caliph, Yazid bin Muawiyah.