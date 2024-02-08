Over 100 MPs sign law to expel foreign forces from Iraq

Shafaq News / On Thursday, more than 100 MPs signed a request for the legislation of a law to expel foreign forces from the country.

The MPs called for an extraordinary session to enact legislation to remove foreign forces from Iraq and implement the previous parliament's decision.

During its fourth session on Jan. 5, 2020, the Iraqi Parliament approved a resolution to expel foreign forces from the country, two days after the US assassinated the Deputy Head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Quds Force Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), Qasem Soleimani, in an airstrike near Baghdad airport.

These developments come after the US assassinated prominent Kata'ib Hezbollah leader Abu Baqir al-Saadi with an airstrike in al-Mashtsal area east of Baghdad yesterday, Wednesday.