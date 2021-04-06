Outlaws hide weapon caches in the far south of Iraq, Commander says

Shafaq News / The Head of Basra Operations Command, Major General Akram Saddam, said on Tuesday that the security forces had information confirming that some people buried weapons and equipment near residential areas, orchards, abandoned buildings, and sunken ships on the banks of the Shatt al-Arab, rivers and irrigation projects.

The Commander said in a statement that the security forces raided and combed those areas, and were able to confiscate light weapons and different types of equipment.

The security forces conduct large-scale combing campaigns from time to time to confiscate fugitive weapons and arrest perpetrators in Basra.

However, Basra often witnesses tribal conflicts in which different types of light and medium weapons, as well as the presence of smuggling and drug-trafficking gangs.

Many people in Iraq, especially in the central and southern governorates, resort to the tribes to solve the disputes between them.

However, the tribal settlement may not lead to a solution, which pushes the conflict parties to claim revenge, which may last for years accompanied by renewed clashes from time to time.