Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Outcomes of CF meeting disclosed

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-25T20:12:44+0000
Outcomes of CF meeting disclosed

Shafaq News / A leader in the Coordination Framework revealed on Tuesday the outcomes of the meeting held at Haidar al-Abadi's residence earlier today.

The leader, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that the meeting's parties agreed to request holding a session on Thursday to vote on the new cabinet formed by the Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

He added that during the session, al-Sudani will disclose the names of 16 candidates for 22 ministries, noting that there is a tendency not to nominate a current representative to occupy a ministerial position.

A reliable political source revealed on Tuesday that the Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had filed an official request for the Parliament Presidium to hold a voting session on the new cabinet, on October 27.

The leaders of the Coordination Framework (CF) have convened a meeting at Haidar Al-Abadi's residence to agree on a final lineup of Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani's cabinet, a source from inside the Shiite forces consortium said earlier today.

"The meeting is crucial to agree on a distribution of the ministerial portfolios entitled to the Shiite component," the source who preferred to remain anonymous told Shafaq News Agency.

"Of course, the potential candidates are deliberated with the prime minister-designate," the source added.

related

Attended by al-Sadr and al-Maliki, a meeting of Iraq's top Shiite leader in Baghdad 

Date: 2021-12-02 10:33:42
Attended by al-Sadr and al-Maliki, a meeting of Iraq's top Shiite leader in Baghdad 

Coordination Framework calls for counter-demonstrations to "defend the state" 

Date: 2022-07-30 12:42:38
Coordination Framework calls for counter-demonstrations to "defend the state" 

Al-Kadhimi dismisses five security personnel following the Baghdad explosions

Date: 2021-01-21 20:38:22
Al-Kadhimi dismisses five security personnel following the Baghdad explosions

Gunmen kill two women in public in Baghdad

Date: 2020-06-09 15:30:50
Gunmen kill two women in public in Baghdad

Iraq’s Salih met the Kurdish delegation in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-17 20:42:47
Iraq’s Salih met the Kurdish delegation in Baghdad

Najaf announces zero Corona virus infection

Date: 2020-04-14 10:47:53
Najaf announces zero Corona virus infection

COVID-19: 4500+ new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-18 16:03:06
COVID-19: 4500+ new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 68 fatalities and 4270 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-26 13:52:59
COVID-19: 68 fatalities and 4270 new cases in Iraq today