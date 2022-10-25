Outcomes of CF meeting disclosed

Shafaq News / A leader in the Coordination Framework revealed on Tuesday the outcomes of the meeting held at Haidar al-Abadi's residence earlier today.

The leader, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that the meeting's parties agreed to request holding a session on Thursday to vote on the new cabinet formed by the Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

He added that during the session, al-Sudani will disclose the names of 16 candidates for 22 ministries, noting that there is a tendency not to nominate a current representative to occupy a ministerial position.

A reliable political source revealed on Tuesday that the Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had filed an official request for the Parliament Presidium to hold a voting session on the new cabinet, on October 27.

The leaders of the Coordination Framework (CF) have convened a meeting at Haidar Al-Abadi's residence to agree on a final lineup of Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani's cabinet, a source from inside the Shiite forces consortium said earlier today.

"The meeting is crucial to agree on a distribution of the ministerial portfolios entitled to the Shiite component," the source who preferred to remain anonymous told Shafaq News Agency.

"Of course, the potential candidates are deliberated with the prime minister-designate," the source added.