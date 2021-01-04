Our suffering is no less than our cousins', Sabean MP addresses al-Sadr

Shafaq News / The head of the Sabean-Mandaean bloc called on the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, to integrating the Sabean sect in the recently established committee "to receive Christians' complaints about usurped properties" indicating some parties who claim to belong to the Sadrist movement are abusing Sabean citizens' lands.

The head of the bloc, MP Nawfal Al-Nashi, said in an open letter to Al-Sadr, "We value your patriotic stance in preserving the Iraqi national fabric and your reform approach to eliminate rampant corruption in state institutions and we support your quest."

He added, "We learned about your call to form a special committee to receive Christians' complaints whom their properties are usurped by outlaws," indicating, "what the Sabean-Mandaeans suffer inside and outside Iraq is no less than the suffering of our cousins from abusing of lands, property, and even money by outlaws. Some of those claim to belong to your honorable movement."

He continued, "As we seek brotherly and fatherly sympathy from your eminence to include real estate, property, lands, and funds of the sect's members within the committee you formed to restore the right to its legal owners."

The Sadrist movement leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, issued a statement yesterday, Sunday, announcing establishing a "special committee to receive complaints from Christians about their usurped properties."