Our government’s primary goal was to fight corruption, PM says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-15T08:46:58+0000
Shafaq News/ the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced on Wednesday that his government succeeded in recovering part of Iraq's stolen funds.

 Al-Kadhimi said in a speech during the International Conference to recover the stolen funds that corruption and terrorism are  “two sides of the same coin,” adding, "Corruption was present when society was plunged into sectarian fighting."

 He noted that "the path to a rational state begins with us being honest with our people about the diseases that led to the Collapse of a great country like Iraq."

 Al-Kadhimi affirmed that his government’s primary goal was to fight corruption.

"We have formed a special anti-corruption committee along with the Integrity Commission, the judicial authorities, and the Ministry of Justice and Financial Control… the committee uncovered, within one year, corruption files that had not been revealed for 17 years and recovered; from abroad stolen money."

