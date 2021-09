Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Interior, Othman al-Ghanmi, arrived in Jordan's capital city, Amman, flanked by a high-profile security delegation.

A press release issued by the Ministry said that the visit aims to "discuss files of mutual interest between both countries."

Upon his disembarkment in Amman, the Minister was welcomed by his Jordanian counterpart, Mazen al-Faraya, and the Iraqi ambassador to Jordan, Haidar al-Athari.