Other meetings will succeed today's conference in Baghdad, MoFA says

Shafaq News/ The Baghdad Summit held today, Saturday, is the first of many meetings, Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Fuad Hussein said, hinting at a potential expansion of the guest list.

In a press conference at the sidelines of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, Iraq's top diplomat said, "the attendees of today's meeting decided to hold a sequel of this meeting in Baghdad. Other countries may join in the future."

"Baghdad was a mediator between several countries in the region. Because of this mediation, we made it this far," he continued, "Iraq's huge diplomatic role contributed to the success of this summit."

According to the closing communique of today's meeting in Baghdad, the participants expressed their thanks and appreciation for the efforts of the Republic of Iraq in holding and sponsoring this conference which has brought together leaders of the region and friendly countries, and showed their support for the Iraqi government and people, and stressed the need to unify regional and international efforts in a way that positively reflects on the stability and security of the region.

"The participants welcomed the tireless Iraqi diplomatic efforts to reach a common ground at the regional and international levels in order to strengthen political, economic and security partnerships, adopt constructive dialogue, and consolidate understandings on the basis of common interests," the communique said.

Baghdad hosted on Saturday, August 28, 2021, the leaders of nine regional countries, plus France, to discuss challenges, issues of mutual interests, and future prospects.