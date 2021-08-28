Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Other meetings will succeed today's conference in Baghdad, MoFA says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-28T16:40:37+0000
Other meetings will succeed today's conference in Baghdad, MoFA says

Shafaq News/ The Baghdad Summit held today, Saturday, is the first of many meetings, Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Fuad Hussein said, hinting at a potential expansion of the guest list.

In a press conference at the sidelines of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, Iraq's top diplomat said, "the attendees of today's meeting decided to hold a sequel of this meeting in Baghdad. Other countries may join in the future."

"Baghdad was a mediator between several countries in the region. Because of this mediation, we made it this far," he continued, "Iraq's huge diplomatic role contributed to the success of this summit."

According to the closing communique of today's meeting in Baghdad, the participants expressed their thanks and appreciation for the efforts of the Republic of Iraq in holding and sponsoring this conference which has brought together leaders of the region and friendly countries, and showed their support for the Iraqi government and people, and stressed the need to unify regional and international efforts in a way that positively reflects on the stability and security of the region.

"The participants welcomed the tireless Iraqi diplomatic efforts to reach a common ground at the regional and international levels in order to strengthen political, economic and security partnerships, adopt constructive dialogue, and consolidate understandings on the basis of common interests," the communique said.

Baghdad hosted on Saturday, August 28, 2021, the leaders of nine regional countries, plus France, to discuss challenges, issues of mutual interests, and future prospects.

related

Iraq explains Syria's exclusion from Baghdad Summit's guest list

Date: 2021-08-28 16:05:08
Iraq explains Syria's exclusion from Baghdad Summit's guest list

Iraq’s summit to discuss the Syrian file

Date: 2021-08-09 09:14:32
Iraq’s summit to discuss the Syrian file

Baghdad Summit: Al-Kadhimi’s envoy arrives in Tehran

Date: 2021-08-10 09:48:58
Baghdad Summit: Al-Kadhimi’s envoy arrives in Tehran

Turkish offensive on the Iraqi territory will be on the table of the Baghdad Summit

Date: 2021-08-12 12:57:41
Turkish offensive on the Iraqi territory will be on the table of the Baghdad Summit

Al-Araji hands over an invitation letter to the Emir of Qatar to attend the Baghdad summit

Date: 2021-08-15 16:03:10
Al-Araji hands over an invitation letter to the Emir of Qatar to attend the Baghdad summit

Allawi hands over an invitation to Abu Dhabi's crown prince to attend the Baghdad summit

Date: 2021-08-15 21:13:21
Allawi hands over an invitation to Abu Dhabi's crown prince to attend the Baghdad summit

Al-Kadhimi invites Kuwait to partake in the Baghdad Summit at the highest level

Date: 2021-08-22 14:20:22
Al-Kadhimi invites Kuwait to partake in the Baghdad Summit at the highest level

Iraq seeks to ease Saudi-Iran hostility at Baghdad summit

Date: 2021-08-25 16:43:06
Iraq seeks to ease Saudi-Iran hostility at Baghdad summit