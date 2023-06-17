Orchestrated by Iraq, Baghdad to Host Secretive Talks Between Iranian, Egyptian Delegates to Normalize Ties

Shafaq News/ Baghdad is poised to serve as the clandestine meeting ground for Iranian and Egyptian officials in the pursuit of normalized bilateral relations, facilitated by Iraqi intercession, as revealed by a government insider on Saturday.

"Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani's recent diplomatic mission to Egypt reaped notable success, particularly regarding Iraq's role as mediator in the intricate dialogue between Tehran and Cairo," the source told Shafaq News Agency.

"The impending days, Baghdad shall be the covert forum for critical, undisclosed dialogues between Iranian and Egyptian emissaries, designed to restore a state of normative interactions between these two regional powers."

The source added that the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, had exhibited unwavering and robust endorsement for the Iraqi intermediation and its resultant dialogues that transpired between Iranian and Egyptian figures in Baghdad.

Al-Sudani visited Egypt in a state visit on Monday, June 12th, wherein a cadre of bilateral agreements were signed.

A government source informed Shafaq News Agency that al-Sudani, in addition to sanctioning ten agreements with Egypt, was piloting "reconciliation initiatives between Egypt and Iran, with the ultimate objective of reinstating diplomatic relations between the two nations."