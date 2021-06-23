Orchards in Diyala "mysteriously" burnt to ashes

Shafaq News/ Massive fire erupted in orchards in al-Wajihiyah sub-district, Northeast Diyala, "mysteriously" a local official reported.
The sub-district administrator, Hatem Abed al-Tamimi, said, "fire of unknown cause engulfed four dunums of orchards in the sub-district," adding, "firefighting teams managed to extinguish the blazes that wiped many orchards."
"The cause of the fire is still undetermined until the moment, whether deliberate or accidental. Security forces started an investigation into the circumstances of the incident," he continued.
Orchards are dried up and infested with weed, which facilitates the ignition and the expansion of the flames, according to al-Tamimi.