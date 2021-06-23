Orchards in Diyala "mysteriously" burnt to ashes

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-23T11:36:28+0000

Shafaq News/ Massive fire erupted in orchards in al-Wajihiyah sub-district, Northeast Diyala, "mysteriously" a local official reported. The sub-district administrator, Hatem Abed al-Tamimi, said, "fire of unknown cause engulfed four dunums of orchards in the sub-district," adding, "firefighting teams managed to extinguish the blazes that wiped many orchards." "The cause of the fire is still undetermined until the moment, whether deliberate or accidental. Security forces started an investigation into the circumstances of the incident," he continued. Orchards are dried up and infested with weed, which facilitates the ignition and the expansion of the flames, according to al-Tamimi.

related

One killed and two injured in an explosion in Diyala

Date: 2020-11-13 08:38:51

PMF launches a sequel of "Martyrs' Revenge" in Diyala

Date: 2021-03-14 07:07:24

ISIS executes a farmer and his son in Diyala

Date: 2021-06-22 13:28:43

Two terrorists killed and another arrested in Diyala and Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-02-12 12:43:36

MP of Diyala warns of an "unprecedented" drought

Date: 2021-05-17 17:36:52

QRF extends its mission in Abi Saida

Date: 2021-04-19 16:42:32

ISIS targets three electrical power transmission towers in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-18 19:35:15

Al-Dahlaki to remove the militias from Diyala

Date: 2020-08-20 18:15:07