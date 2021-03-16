Optimistic despite the delay due to Federal Court bill controversy, KRG minister on 2021's budget

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Planning in Kurdistan Region, Dara Rachid, attributed delaying the inclusion of the budget bill on the Parliament's agenda to the ongoing ebb and flow over the Federal Supreme Court bill, but he was optimistic legislation could be pushed through.

Rachid said in a press conference held today that Baghdad and Erbil do not have substantial differences over the budget bill, asserting that the Regional Government is committed to the text of the act submitted by its Federal counterpart.

"Indeed, changes may be introduced to any bill upon its arrival to the Parliament, but we do not see any substantial differences between us and other parties and Iraqi political blocs over the budget. We hope we will be able to pass through this issue because passing the bill is in the interest of both Iraq and the Region."

The Minister said that the Regional budget bill is ready, "however, one of its provisions includes the region's share of the Federal Budget, including the operational and investment budget," stressing that the pricing of the Region’s oil is correspondent with what the Iraqi Parliament decides in the Federal Budget.