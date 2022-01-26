Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Only 15% of the combat operations victims In Nineveh had been compensated, official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-26T11:26:56+0000
Only 15% of the combat operations victims In Nineveh had been compensated, official says

Shafaq News / The Central Committee to Compensate Victims of Combat Operations and Military Mistakes in Nineveh revealed today, that only 15% have received their compensation.

The Committee Chairman Secretary, Mohammad Akala, told Shafaq News agency that the number of completed transactions surpasses 60,000, noting that tens of thousands more are being treated.

He added that only 15% have received their compensation, which is a very low rate compared to the last five years.

The problem facing those affected is the name-checking process by the Accountability and Justice Commission, in addition to the security audit, which takes nearly a year or even more.

Despite the decision of the cabinet session to abolish the process, "nothing changed", Akala noted.

"It is a shame on the governorate's representatives", he said, stressing the need to find serious solutions.

related

Iraqi Security Forces arrests 11 Syrians near the Iraqi-Syrian borders

Date: 2021-02-23 10:31:34
Iraqi Security Forces arrests 11 Syrians near the Iraqi-Syrian borders

The Iraqi army launches a military operation in Western Iraq

Date: 2021-02-01 05:58:48
The Iraqi army launches a military operation in Western Iraq

the Iraqi National Security Service arrest five terrorists in Nineveh

Date: 2021-09-10 09:48:49
the Iraqi National Security Service arrest five terrorists in Nineveh

The intelligence agency arrests al-Tamim neighborhood explosion perpetrators

Date: 2021-06-07 12:32:04
The intelligence agency arrests al-Tamim neighborhood explosion perpetrators

Iraq’s National Security arrest more than ten ISIS members in Nineveh

Date: 2021-04-27 08:24:46
Iraq’s National Security arrest more than ten ISIS members in Nineveh

Iraqi forces arrest 25 ISIS elements in Nineveh

Date: 2021-10-01 10:18:13
Iraqi forces arrest 25 ISIS elements in Nineveh

Al-Mahlawi is longer in Command of Nineveh Operations, a source says

Date: 2020-09-24 14:34:36
Al-Mahlawi is longer in Command of Nineveh Operations, a source says

Displaced people return: Nineveh and al-Anbar on top..and zero for Jurf al-Sakhr

Date: 2021-06-16 19:58:09
Displaced people return: Nineveh and al-Anbar on top..and zero for Jurf al-Sakhr