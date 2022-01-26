Only 15% of the combat operations victims In Nineveh had been compensated, official says

Shafaq News / The Central Committee to Compensate Victims of Combat Operations and Military Mistakes in Nineveh revealed today, that only 15% have received their compensation.

The Committee Chairman Secretary, Mohammad Akala, told Shafaq News agency that the number of completed transactions surpasses 60,000, noting that tens of thousands more are being treated.

He added that only 15% have received their compensation, which is a very low rate compared to the last five years.

The problem facing those affected is the name-checking process by the Accountability and Justice Commission, in addition to the security audit, which takes nearly a year or even more.

Despite the decision of the cabinet session to abolish the process, "nothing changed", Akala noted.

"It is a shame on the governorate's representatives", he said, stressing the need to find serious solutions.