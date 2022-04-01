Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

One suicide attempt nearly every day in Dhi Qar 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-01T15:21:16+0000
One suicide attempt nearly every day in Dhi Qar 

Shafaq News/ The number of suicide attempts in Dhi Qar peaked to 54 since January 1, 2022, an official revealed on Friday.

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News Agency that the governorate registers a suicide attempt every 28 hours.

"Death from suicide attempts amounted to 33," the source said, "hanging, shooting, and poisoning are the most common suicide methods."

"Policymakers have not laid a brick even though the phenomenon has become quite common," Ali al-Nashi, the  Chairman of Communication and Fraternity Organization, said. 

"Social media, family disintegration, and drugs are among the most common motives," al-Nashi added, "thete is no government department that keeps tabs on this issue. The is no hotline for such cases as well."

related

Dhi Qar graduates demonstrate demanding job opportunities

Date: 2021-03-31 08:42:36
Dhi Qar graduates demonstrate demanding job opportunities

Three protestors injured in an explosion in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-08-21 20:15:23
Three protestors injured in an explosion in Dhi Qar

Al-Rifai DC reveals truth behind armed attack on district building

Date: 2021-05-23 13:18:17
Al-Rifai DC reveals truth behind armed attack on district building

Security Forces assault demonstrators in Dhi Qar 

Date: 2022-01-02 16:37:12
Security Forces assault demonstrators in Dhi Qar 

Demonstrators to stand in Solidarity with Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-03-01 13:01:37
Demonstrators to stand in Solidarity with Dhi Qar

Demonstrations in , Dhi Qa protesting "Qa'ani's interference" in the Iraqi parliamentary election

Date: 2021-10-11 20:26:08
Demonstrations in , Dhi Qa protesting "Qa'ani's interference" in the Iraqi parliamentary election

Unidentified men target a local official's house in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-06-21 06:11:24
Unidentified men target a local official's house in Dhi Qar

Demonstrators picketed state departments in Dhi Qar 

Date: 2021-11-07 13:25:34
Demonstrators picketed state departments in Dhi Qar 