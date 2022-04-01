One suicide attempt nearly every day in Dhi Qar 

Shafaq News/ The number of suicide attempts in Dhi Qar peaked to 54 since January 1, 2022, an official revealed on Friday.

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News Agency that the governorate registers a suicide attempt every 28 hours.

"Death from suicide attempts amounted to 33," the source said, "hanging, shooting, and poisoning are the most common suicide methods."

"Policymakers have not laid a brick even though the phenomenon has become quite common," Ali al-Nashi, the Chairman of Communication and Fraternity Organization, said.

"Social media, family disintegration, and drugs are among the most common motives," al-Nashi added, "thete is no government department that keeps tabs on this issue. The is no hotline for such cases as well."