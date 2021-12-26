One of whom wearing an explosive vest, two ISIS terrorists killed in an ambush in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-12-26T20:14:48+0000

Shafaq News/ Two ISIS militants were killed in an ambush set up by a force of the Federal Police on Sunday evening, a senior security commander revealed. The commander of the advanced headquarters of the Joint Operations Command, Lieutenant-General Ali al-Furayji, said that the Federal Police's mechanized division killed two terrorists in an ambush in al-Tarfawi, western Kirkuk. One of the terrorists was wearing an explosive vest, al-Furayji said. The commander of the advanced headquarters said that the security forces will continue to "hunt the rats of ISIS", Indicating that he issued immediate orders to honor the force that executed the ambush.

