One killed, two injured in a roadside bomb explosion in Tuz Khurmatu

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-02T09:09:55+0000
Shafaq News/ One was killed and two were injured in a blast of an explosive device in the outskirts of the Tuz Khurmatu district in Saladin Governorate earlier today, Friday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that a roadside bomb from the remnants of ISIS went off killing a women and injuring a man and a child in Zangali village, 15 kilometers to the west of Tuz Khurmatu.

Our correspondent said that the victims are all from a family returning from displacement.

Security forces arrived in the scene, transferred the body to the forensic medicine department, and started a sweeping campaign in the area to locate other potential bombs.

