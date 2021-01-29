One killed, two disappeared and more than 150 injured due to a dust storm that hit Najaf

Shafaq News / The local authorities in Najaf governorate announced the death of a child and the wounding of more than 150 citizens, in addition to the disappearance of two others, after the governorate was exposed to a dust storm, indicating that its medical personnel was mobilized to confront cases of suffocation.

The public health official in the governorate, Salem Al-Hamidawi, told Shafaq News agency, "we did not receive any warning regarding the dust storm from the competent authorities", adding that the healthcare professionals were able to treat dozens of suffocation cases.

In his turn, Al-Nour district director in Najaf, Iyad Al-Zarfi, told Shafaq News agency that two citizens who were boating in the Najaf Sea had disappeared, and the civil defense teams have been searching for them for several hours now.