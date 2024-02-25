One killed in shootout in front of bystanders in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A security source confirmed, on Sunday, one person was killed during an armed confrontation in front of bystanders at the Mredi market in east Baghdad.

The source stated to Shafaq News Agency that the armed confrontation took place this morning in the market in Sadr City, where one of the gunmen was shot dead.

The source revealed other gunmen escaped after stealing a car and a weapon from the scene.

Initial reports suggest that the victim was a relative of the killer, who worked as a security guard and had a conflict over a clothing store.

Authorities cordoned off the area and arrested the attacker. Shafaq News Agency was able to obtain a video clip of the incident.