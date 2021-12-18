One killed in an attack on a Healthcare facility in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-18T10:21:50+0000

Shafaq News/ A group of ISIS militants attacked a Healthcare facility in northeast Diyala and killed his director, a security source revealed on Saturday. The source told Shafaq News Agency that the terrorists raided the infirmary of the Abu Karma village near al-Waqf basin, 23 kilometers to the northeast of Baquba, the governorate's capital city. "The attack resulted in killing the director of the infirmary and burning a vehicle," the source said. "A security force cordoned the site and started an investigation into the circumstances of the incident," it concluded.

related

Two PMF members were injured in an ISIS attack in KHANAQIN

Date: 2020-10-29 18:49:59

Iran reduces the power supply to Diyala to nearly 40%

Date: 2021-07-28 13:10:00

Security forces thwart an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-05-11 21:20:50

Security source warns of replicating Diyala's Tuesday attack in Saladin

Date: 2021-10-27 12:22:41

Security forces thwart an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-12-05 21:22:04

Iraqi airforces destroy ISIS vehicles in Diyala

Date: 2021-02-15 16:03:44

Six dead in two incidents in Diyala today

Date: 2020-12-28 17:59:08

Local government in Diyala warns of a new wave of mass displacement

Date: 2021-06-23 13:45:56