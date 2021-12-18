Report
One killed in an attack on a Healthcare facility in Diyala
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-12-18T10:21:50+0000
Shafaq News/ A group of ISIS militants attacked a Healthcare facility in northeast Diyala and killed his director, a security source revealed on Saturday.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that the terrorists raided the infirmary of the Abu Karma village near al-Waqf basin, 23 kilometers to the northeast of Baquba, the governorate's capital city.
"The attack resulted in killing the director of the infirmary and burning a vehicle," the source said.
"A security force cordoned the site and started an investigation into the circumstances of the incident," it concluded.
