Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

One killed in an attack on a Healthcare facility in Diyala 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-18T10:21:50+0000
One killed in an attack on a Healthcare facility in Diyala 

Shafaq News/ A group of ISIS militants attacked a Healthcare facility in northeast Diyala and killed his director, a security source revealed on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the terrorists raided the infirmary of the Abu Karma village near al-Waqf basin, 23 kilometers to the northeast of Baquba, the governorate's capital city.

"The attack resulted in killing the director of the infirmary and burning a vehicle," the source said.

"A security force cordoned the site and started an investigation into the circumstances of the incident," it concluded.

related

Two PMF members were injured in an ISIS attack in KHANAQIN

Date: 2020-10-29 18:49:59
Two PMF members were injured in an ISIS attack in KHANAQIN

Iran reduces the power supply to Diyala to nearly 40%

Date: 2021-07-28 13:10:00
Iran reduces the power supply to Diyala to nearly 40%

Security forces thwart an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-05-11 21:20:50
Security forces thwart an ISIS attack in Diyala

Security source warns of replicating Diyala's Tuesday attack in Saladin

Date: 2021-10-27 12:22:41
Security source warns of replicating Diyala's Tuesday attack in Saladin

Security forces thwart an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-12-05 21:22:04
Security forces thwart an ISIS attack in Diyala

Iraqi airforces destroy ISIS vehicles in Diyala

Date: 2021-02-15 16:03:44
Iraqi airforces destroy ISIS vehicles in Diyala

Six dead in two incidents in Diyala today

Date: 2020-12-28 17:59:08
Six dead in two incidents in Diyala today

Local government in Diyala warns of a new wave of mass displacement

Date: 2021-06-23 13:45:56
Local government in Diyala warns of a new wave of mass displacement