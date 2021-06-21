One killed and two injured in an explosion in Shalamcheh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-21T12:46:40+0000

Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell reported that a person was killed and two others were injured after a war remnant exploded in Shalamcheh, a border area between Iraq and Iran. The cell said in a statement that the Basra Operations Command sent bomb squads to treat mines in the area where the accident occurred.

