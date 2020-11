Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala reported today, Friday, that a policeman was killed and two others were injured in an explosion northeast of Baqubah.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the explosion targeted an emergency police patrol east of Al-Abbara district.

Al-Abbarah is considered one of the hot areas that has been witnessing continuous attacks and security incidents over the past years due to its rugged topography and vast area.