Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

One killed and two injured in an clan conflict in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-24T11:44:50+0000
One killed and two injured in an clan conflict in Baghdad

Shafaq News / A security source reported that a clan conflict had erupted in Sadr City, east of the capital, Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News agency that one was killed and three were injured in the incident.

Most of the people in Iraq, especially in the central and southern governorates, resort to the clan to solve disputes.

The tribal settlement may not always lead to a solution, which pushes the litigants to use violence. The demand for revenge may continue for years, accompanied by renewed clashes from time to time.

related

"Saairun" submits a proposal to solve the crisis of explosive equipment

Date: 2019-08-13 12:44:35
"Saairun" submits a proposal to solve the crisis of explosive equipment

Sheikh Genki meets Al-Maliki in Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-02 12:13:47
Sheikh Genki meets Al-Maliki in Baghdad

A civilian injured a terrorist arrested in Baghdad in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-04-08 15:07:23
A civilian injured a terrorist arrested in Baghdad in Kirkuk

Thi-Qar suspects of five infections, awaiting for Baghdad’s result

Date: 2020-03-03 09:46:41
Thi-Qar suspects of five infections, awaiting for Baghdad’s result

Khomeini and Khamenei photos return to Baghdad

Date: 2020-05-19 21:03:21
Khomeini and Khamenei photos return to Baghdad

KRG delegation postpones its visit to Baghdad

Date: 2021-02-23 15:34:48
KRG delegation postpones its visit to Baghdad

Civil defense teams put out massive fires in a popular market in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-26 08:21:46
Civil defense teams put out massive fires in a popular market in Baghdad

11 new cases of corona reported in Baghdad

Date: 2020-05-02 15:59:39
11 new cases of corona reported in Baghdad