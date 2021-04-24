One killed and two injured in an clan conflict in Baghdad

Shafaq News / A security source reported that a clan conflict had erupted in Sadr City, east of the capital, Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News agency that one was killed and three were injured in the incident.

Most of the people in Iraq, especially in the central and southern governorates, resort to the clan to solve disputes.

The tribal settlement may not always lead to a solution, which pushes the litigants to use violence. The demand for revenge may continue for years, accompanied by renewed clashes from time to time.