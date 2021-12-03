Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

One killed and two injured in an armed attack in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-03T08:50:04+0000
One killed and two injured in an armed attack in Saladin

Shafaq News/ A security source in Saladin reported that a woman was killed and others were injured in an armed attack on a house on the outskirts of Tikrit.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that armed men wearing military uniforms, believed to be ISIS elements, attacked a civilian's house in al-Hazm village, west of Tikrit.

The source added that the owner of the house's daughter was killed, while he and his son were injured.

The perpetrators also stole the civilian's vehicle.

According to the source, the security services opened an investigation into the incident and launched a combing campaign to arrest the perpetrators.

related

Five terrorists arrested in Saladin

Date: 2020-10-19 17:37:40
Five terrorists arrested in Saladin

The Saladin Criminal Court sentences ISIS's Jurisprudence Judge to four death penalties 

Date: 2021-06-21 10:27:09
The Saladin Criminal Court sentences ISIS's Jurisprudence Judge to four death penalties 

Five Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion in Saladin

Date: 2021-02-12 10:50:39
Five Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion in Saladin

Diyala, Saladin, and Garmyan reveal their Eid their security plans

Date: 2021-07-20 08:55:19
Diyala, Saladin, and Garmyan reveal their Eid their security plans

Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2021-09-26 21:14:06
Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Saladin

An Iraqi soldier was killed in an ISIS attack east of Saladin

Date: 2021-04-15 08:04:59
An Iraqi soldier was killed in an ISIS attack east of Saladin

Iraqi army clears the largest terrorist stronghold north of Saladin

Date: 2021-01-08 09:08:35
Iraqi army clears the largest terrorist stronghold north of Saladin

Two policemen, one injured in a traffic accident in Saladin

Date: 2021-05-08 11:22:23
Two policemen, one injured in a traffic accident in Saladin