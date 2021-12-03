One killed and two injured in an armed attack in Saladin

Shafaq News/ A security source in Saladin reported that a woman was killed and others were injured in an armed attack on a house on the outskirts of Tikrit.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that armed men wearing military uniforms, believed to be ISIS elements, attacked a civilian's house in al-Hazm village, west of Tikrit.

The source added that the owner of the house's daughter was killed, while he and his son were injured.

The perpetrators also stole the civilian's vehicle.

According to the source, the security services opened an investigation into the incident and launched a combing campaign to arrest the perpetrators.