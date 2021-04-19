Report

One killed and two injured in an IED attack on Army patrol in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-19T09:21:36+0000
Shafaq News/ A soldier was killed, and two were injured in a blast at the outskirts of Kenaan sub-district to the east of Baqubah.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a roadside bomb targeted a patrol of the Iraqi Army in al-Baijat sub-district, 18 kilometers to the east of Baqubah, Diyala.

A security force immediately rushed to the site and evacuated the victim and the injured soldiers.

Local officials warned on several occasions of terrorist operations escalation in the south of Kanaan sub-district and the borders between Kanaan and Buhriz. The rugged topography of the territory renders it a haven for ISIS terrorists and a weak spot that might jeopardize Diyala and Baghdad's security.

