One killed and two injured in an IED attack in Diyala

A security source in the governorate revealed that a roadside bomb blasted a patrol of the "A'imat al-Baqi'-Defense Mobilization" at the outskirts of the Hamrin sector between the sub-districts of al-Saadiya and al-Miqdadiya.
The attack killed a fighter and injured two others; the source continued without adding further details.
A'imat al-Baqi' Mobilization Forces stationed in Hamrin sector, 45km to the northeast of Baquba, has been a frequent target of explosive devices attacks that harvested dozens of their fighters.