One killed and two injured in an IED attack in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-27T21:34:13+0000
One killed and two injured in an IED attack in Diyala
Shafaq News/ An explosion reportedly targeted a patrol of the "Defense Mobilization" in Diyala today, Sunday.

A security source in the governorate revealed that a roadside bomb blasted a patrol of the "A'imat al-Baqi'-Defense Mobilization" at the outskirts of the Hamrin sector between the sub-districts of al-Saadiya and al-Miqdadiya.

The attack killed a fighter and injured two others; the source continued without adding further details.

A'imat al-Baqi' Mobilization Forces stationed in Hamrin sector, 45km to the northeast of Baquba, has been a frequent target of explosive devices attacks that harvested dozens of their fighters.

