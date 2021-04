Shafaq News / A security source reported that four people were killed and injured in a clan conflict in Dhi Qar today.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a clan conflict broke out in Al-Gharaf district, north of Nasiriyah, in which one was killed, and three others were injured.

He added that the security forces cordoned off the scene, arrested six suspects, and brought military reinforcements to contain the conflict.