One killed and ten others injured in an explosion in Kirkuk 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-30T10:21:21+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source in Kirkuk reported today that an explosion killed a civilian and wounded ten people, including security personnel, south of the governorate.

 The source told Shafaq News agency that an explosive device was placed on the side of a main road south of Daquq district, and blew up killing a civilian and wounding ten people, including three security personnel.

 The source added that security forces cordoned off the place, transferred the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment, and evacuated the victim's body, noting that an investigation was opened to uncover the incident's circumstances.

