One killed and scores injured in an armed attack in Dhi Qar 

Shafaq News/ A civilian was killed, and scores were injured in an armed attack in Dhi Qar governorate earlier today, Thursday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that unidentified assailants in a civilian car opened fire on a group of civilians in the Hawi al-Abbas area in the north of Nasiriyah, the capital of the Dhi Qar governorate.

The attack resulted in killing a citizen and injuring three others, according to the source, and the perpetrators headed to an unknown destination.

"A security force cordoned the incident scene and started an investigation into its circumstances," the source added.

"The body of the victim was transferred to the legal medicine department, while the injured were admitted to hospital for treatment."