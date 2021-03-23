Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

One killed and one injured in Baghdad's motorcycle explosion

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-23T11:33:07+0000
One killed and one injured in Baghdad's motorcycle explosion

Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell said that a motorcyclist was killed on al-Qanat road in Baghdad today, Tuesday.

The cell said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that a passenger accompanying the deceased motorcyclist sustained injuries in the explosion.

A motorcyclist reportedly died after his vehicle exploded in Baghdad earlier today.

Security sources told Shafaq News Agency that a hand grenade in the motorcyclist's possession went off, blasting the vehicle and killing him immediately in al-Qanat street, east of Baghdad.

Sources revealed later that the motorcyclist was transporting two hand grenades and an Improvised explosive device to an unknown destination.

related

Renewed clashes between protestors and security forces in Baghdad

Date: 2020-07-27 18:53:14
Renewed clashes between protestors and security forces in Baghdad

Finally, Good news from Baghdad regarding people infected with Corona virus

Date: 2020-03-04 12:37:33
Finally, Good news from Baghdad regarding people infected with Corona virus

Video... Fifth bridge closed in Baghdad

Date: 2019-11-06 14:36:35
Video... Fifth bridge closed in Baghdad

Rockets targeting U.S. Embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone

Date: 2020-12-20 20:40:27
Rockets targeting U.S. Embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone

An explosion on the highway west of Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-22 16:38:58
An explosion on the highway west of Baghdad

An entire family in Baghdad diagnosed with Corona virus

Date: 2020-03-26 13:54:08
An entire family in Baghdad diagnosed with Corona virus

Zahra's father reveals details of the most heinous crime in the Iraqi protests

Date: 2019-12-05 14:38:14
Zahra's father reveals details of the most heinous crime in the Iraqi protests

The Joint Operations Command launches a new operation in several Iraqi areas

Date: 2021-02-10 05:30:49
The Joint Operations Command launches a new operation in several Iraqi areas