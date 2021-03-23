One killed and one injured in Baghdad's motorcycle explosion

Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell said that a motorcyclist was killed on al-Qanat road in Baghdad today, Tuesday.

The cell said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that a passenger accompanying the deceased motorcyclist sustained injuries in the explosion.

Security sources told Shafaq News Agency that a hand grenade in the motorcyclist's possession went off, blasting the vehicle and killing him immediately in al-Qanat street, east of Baghdad.

Sources revealed later that the motorcyclist was transporting two hand grenades and an Improvised explosive device to an unknown destination.