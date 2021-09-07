One killed and four injured in clashes between security forces and drug traffickers in Najaf

Shafaq News/ Five people were killed and wounded today while arresting the leader of a large drug trafficking gang in the Najaf, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that violent clashes erupted last night between a joint security force and members of a dangerous drug-trafficking gang in one of the northern neighborhoods in the governorate, after arresting their leader.

The clashes laster for more than two hours and resulted in four injured, including two security and intelligence personnel, in addition to the death of a dangerous drug trafficker, according to the source.