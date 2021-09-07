Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

One killed and four injured in clashes between security forces and drug traffickers in Najaf

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-07T06:12:18+0000
One killed and four injured in clashes between security forces and drug traffickers in Najaf

Shafaq News/ Five people were killed and wounded today while arresting the leader of a large drug trafficking gang in the Najaf, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that violent clashes erupted last night between a joint security force and members of a dangerous drug-trafficking gang in one of the northern neighborhoods in the governorate, after arresting their leader.

The clashes laster for more than two hours and resulted in four injured, including two security and intelligence personnel, in addition to the death of a dangerous drug trafficker, according to the source.

related

Police arrest a human trafficking network in Iraq

Date: 2020-10-19 16:24:09
Police arrest a human trafficking network in Iraq

A new case of Black Fungus registered in Najaf

Date: 2021-07-15 20:55:02
A new case of Black Fungus registered in Najaf

Citizen killed before the eyes of his family in Najaf

Date: 2021-05-08 05:35:13
Citizen killed before the eyes of his family in Najaf

The Sadrist movement violates the political parties’ law, Iraqi MP

Date: 2021-02-09 08:59:19
The Sadrist movement violates the political parties’ law, Iraqi MP

Blazes nearly engulfed a blood bank in Najaf

Date: 2021-08-13 13:01:49
Blazes nearly engulfed a blood bank in Najaf

Footage shows clashes between demonstrators and riot police in Najaf

Date: 2021-03-15 15:25:10
Footage shows clashes between demonstrators and riot police in Najaf

Clashes between protestors and Security forces in Najaf

Date: 2020-07-27 17:37:06
Clashes between protestors and Security forces in Najaf

Employee caught red-handed tampering with wheat examination results in Najaf

Date: 2021-06-06 11:13:31
Employee caught red-handed tampering with wheat examination results in Najaf