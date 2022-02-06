Report

One killed and four injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-06T21:27:55+0000
One killed and four injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Shafaq News / A police officer was killed and three others were injured in an ISIS attack in al-Abbara district, northeast of Baquba, a security source in Diyala reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that Brigadier General Khairallah Al-Tamimi, Director of al-Abbara Police Department, was among the injured.

ISIS attacked earlier today a point of the federal police forces in al-Abbara.

Al-Abbara witnesses continuous attacks and security breaches due to the presence of ISIS strongholds in its orchards and agricultural villages.

