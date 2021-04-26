One killed and four injured in a blast in Northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ A fighter of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) was reportedly killed in a blast in Nineveh, Northern Iraq, today, Monday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "a fighter of PMF perished and four others sustained injuries in an IED explosion near Khan Younes in Hammam al-Aleel, south of Mosul."

The source did not explain if the bomb was newly planted or a remnant of the ISIS war.

Earlier this month, a similar explosion took place in Hawi al-Qunaytra in the same sub-district.