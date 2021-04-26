Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

One killed and four injured in a blast in Northern Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-26T11:33:22+0000
One killed and four injured in a blast in Northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ A fighter of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) was reportedly killed in a blast in Nineveh, Northern Iraq, today, Monday. 

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "a fighter of PMF perished and four others sustained injuries in an IED explosion near Khan Younes in Hammam al-Aleel, south of Mosul."

The source did not explain if the bomb was newly planted or a remnant of the ISIS war.

Earlier this month, a similar explosion took place in Hawi al-Qunaytra in the same sub-district.

related

Rockets hit Zelikan camp in Nineveh

Date: 2021-04-14 19:58:34
Rockets hit Zelikan camp in Nineveh

Nineveh arrests a terrorist

Date: 2020-09-01 17:50:15
Nineveh arrests a terrorist

Al-Kadhimi dismisses five security personnel following the Baghdad explosions

Date: 2021-01-21 20:38:22
Al-Kadhimi dismisses five security personnel following the Baghdad explosions

The parliament solves the dilemma of the electoral districts in Nineveh and Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-26 13:45:22
The parliament solves the dilemma of the electoral districts in Nineveh and Kirkuk

Iraqi Intelligence aborts a plan against Al-Kadhimiyah pilgrims

Date: 2021-03-08 15:46:22
Iraqi Intelligence aborts a plan against Al-Kadhimiyah pilgrims

An attack targeting a liquor store thwarted in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-14 17:11:33
An attack targeting a liquor store thwarted in Baghdad

Iraq to receive millions of Corona virus vaccine in the coming days

Date: 2021-02-26 13:14:52
Iraq to receive millions of Corona virus vaccine in the coming days

The State of Law warns of laxity in executing the Capital Penalty against "Terrorists" and calls for "Public campaigns"

Date: 2021-01-26 16:08:03
The State of Law warns of laxity in executing the Capital Penalty against "Terrorists" and calls for "Public campaigns"