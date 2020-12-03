One killed and five injured in an attack on PMF checkpoint

Shafaq News / A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was killed, on Thursday with an explosive device in Diyala governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that "an explosive device blew up near security PMF checkpoints in the Harouniyah, 7 km north-east of al-Miqdadiyah district."

The attack resulted in one dead and five injured from PMF.

The source pointed out that "PMF forces launched an inspection operation around the area of the incident searching the perpetrators."

The outskirts of Al-Miqdadiyah, 45 km northeast of Baqubah have been a target for severa attacks due to their location close to the Hemrin Basin, the largest stronghold of ISIS in Diyala.