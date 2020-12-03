Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

One killed and five injured in an attack on PMF checkpoint

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-03T19:41:42+0000
One killed and five injured in an attack on PMF checkpoint

Shafaq News / A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was killed, on Thursday with an explosive device in Diyala governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that "an explosive device blew up near security PMF checkpoints in the Harouniyah, 7 km north-east of al-Miqdadiyah district."

The attack resulted in one dead and five injured from PMF.

The source pointed out that "PMF forces launched an inspection operation around the area of the incident searching the perpetrators."

The outskirts of Al-Miqdadiyah, 45 km northeast of Baqubah have been a target for severa attacks due to their location close to the Hemrin Basin, the largest stronghold of ISIS in Diyala.

related

Huge amount of rain water are wasted annually in Diyala Valleys, local official says

Date: 2020-11-22 12:31:30
Huge amount of rain water are wasted annually in Diyala Valleys, local official says

Citizens in Diyala stage protests against frequent terrorist attacks

Date: 2020-11-05 16:29:42
Citizens in Diyala stage protests against frequent terrorist attacks

A new fortification plan between Diyala and Saladin to prevent ISIS attacks

Date: 2020-10-08 08:20:38
A new fortification plan between Diyala and Saladin to prevent ISIS attacks

ISIS continues attacking PMF and security forces in Diyala

Date: 2020-12-03 19:49:56
ISIS continues attacking PMF and security forces in Diyala

A policeman injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2020-11-12 17:27:58
A policeman injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala

An employee commits suicide in Diyala

Date: 2020-10-29 15:35:13
An employee commits suicide in Diyala

Diyala: Seven ISIS strongholds are destroyed

Date: 2020-09-09 07:12:32
Diyala: Seven ISIS strongholds are destroyed

Casualties in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2020-08-11 18:15:00
Casualties in an ISIS attack in Diyala