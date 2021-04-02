Report

One killed and another wounded during a domestic dispute in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-02T08:39:44+0000
Shafaq News / a security source reported that two people were killed and wounded in Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a cousins gathering turned into a violent fight with white weapons, that took the life of a 19-years old boy, noting that another person was seriously wounded after being stabbed by a knife.

The source added that a security force cordoned off the accident scene, pointing out that preliminary investigations showed a previous dispute between the two parties.

