One injured in an explosion north of Baquba
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-17T11:52:43+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that an explosive device targeted the car of a retired teacher in al-Miqdadiyah district, north of Baquba.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that the teacher was slightly injured, noting that the security authorities opened an investigation to uncover the causes and circumstances of the incident.
