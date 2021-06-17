One injured in an explosion north of Baquba

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-17T11:52:43+0000

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that an explosive device targeted the car of a retired teacher in al-Miqdadiyah district, north of Baquba. The source told Shafaq News Agency that the teacher was slightly injured, noting that the security authorities opened an investigation to uncover the causes and circumstances of the incident.

