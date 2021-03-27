Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

One injured in Al-Rifai in armed attack on supporters of Al-Rikabi

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-27T18:57:16+0000
One injured in Al-Rifai in armed attack on supporters of Al-Rikabi

Shafaq News / One man was wounded in an armed attack on a group of citizens in Dhi Qar Governorate, southern Iraq, a source said on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency; Unidentified gunmen, riding a bicycle, carried out an armed attack on a group of citizens ,supporters to the resigned Kaimakam, Ammar al-Rikabi, near a shop in the center of Al-Rifai district, north of Dhi Qar governorate.

"The worker in the shop was wounded, while the supporters of al-Rikabi flee."

Al-Rifai district has been witnessing security and popular turmoil for several weeks, due to the issuance of the temporary governor of Dhi Qar, Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi, an order to dismiss Al-Fayyad from his post, and to appoint Ammar Al-Rikabi instead.

related

The Integrity Commission summons five high-profile officials in Dhi Qar Governorate

Date: 2021-03-23 11:30:28
The Integrity Commission summons five high-profile officials in Dhi Qar Governorate

Ten officers arrested following the recent events in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-03-04 16:01:44
Ten officers arrested following the recent events in Dhi Qar

Demonstrators storm the streets in four Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-03-15 08:26:16
Demonstrators storm the streets in four Iraqi governorates

MP of Dhi Qar reveals the reason for collecting signatures to dismiss the governor

Date: 2021-01-28 16:14:09
MP of Dhi Qar reveals the reason for collecting signatures to dismiss the governor

New Dhi Qar Governor should be acceptable by citizens, Source

Date: 2021-03-01 10:02:04
New Dhi Qar Governor should be acceptable by citizens, Source

Arrest warrants against two residents of Sayed Dakhil in the case of Sajjad Al-Iraqi

Date: 2020-09-22 18:59:12
Arrest warrants against two residents of Sayed Dakhil in the case of Sajjad Al-Iraqi

Dhi Qar governor resigns from his post

Date: 2021-02-26 19:52:58
Dhi Qar governor resigns from his post

Iraqi Minister of interior arrives in Dhi Qar to attend an activists' trial, a source reveals

Date: 2021-02-07 07:59:25
Iraqi Minister of interior arrives in Dhi Qar to attend an activists' trial, a source reveals