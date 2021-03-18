Report

One dead and injuries in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-03-18T20:58:10+0000
Shafaq News / One member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "A group of ISIS militants attacked the Iraqi security forces in Al-Salam near Riyadh district which resulted in one dead of the PMF forces and two injuries of the Federal Police officers.

Earlier today, ISIS militants carried out an attack on the Federal Police commandos in Kirkuk governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "A group of ISIS militants launched an attack on the Federal Police Commandos regiment in Riyadh district." without giving further details.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

