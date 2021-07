Shafaq News/ A group of Basra lawyers organized a demonstration in the aftermath of the assassination of the attorney at law, Haidar Naji al-Mousawi.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the lawyers demanded justice for their "Martyred colleague", detering unrestrained arms, and prohibiting arms outside the state forces.

Financial disputes between the uncle of the victim and a group of people to whom he owes money was the motive of the crime, according to the chief of Basra's Bar Association, Abdul Reda al-Attar.